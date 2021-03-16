Home Photos Feature Photos A young barber busy in cutting hair of his customer at his...PhotosFeature PhotosA young barber busy in cutting hair of his customer at his setup under a tree in Federal Capital Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 5:23 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-160321 ISLAMABAD: March 16 - A young barber busy in cutting hair of his customer at his setup under a tree in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP03-160321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCTO Shehzada Umar Abbas distributing helmets among the motorcyclists during safety awareness campaignCTO Shehzada Umar Abbas cutting the ribbon to inaugurate for the distribution of helmets among the motorcyclists during safety awareness campaignA barber busy in shaving his customer at his roadside setup