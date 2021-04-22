Home Photos Feature Photos A worker wearing face mask frying traditional food items during Holy Fasting... PhotosFeature Photos A worker wearing face mask frying traditional food items during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 11:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-220421 KARACHI: April 22 - A worker wearing face mask frying traditional food items during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Workers frying traditional food items for Iftar outside their shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering dua before Iftar arranged by volunteers at Empress Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak People purchasing traditional food items from roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Woman purchasing fruits from roadside vendor during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak