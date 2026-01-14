Thursday, January 15, 2026
A worker warms himself by burning wood in the bitter cold while crafting a nameplate on a marble slab along Mazang Road

A worker warms himself by burning wood in the bitter cold while crafting a nameplate on a marble slab along Mazang Road
APP52-140126 LAHORE: January 14 - A worker warms himself by burning wood in the bitter cold while crafting a nameplate on a marble slab along Mazang Road.
A worker warms himself by burning wood in the bitter cold while crafting a nameplate on a marble slab along Mazang Road
APP52-140126
LAHORE
