Home Photos Feature Photos A worker painting bus stop shed at Islamabad Highway in Federal CapitalPhotosFeature PhotosA worker painting bus stop shed at Islamabad Highway in Federal Capital Sun, 28 Feb 2021, 5:31 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-280221 ISLAMABAD: February 28 - A worker painting bus stop shed at Islamabad Highway in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP01-280221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA worker showering water on plants at local nursery in Federal Capital71-year old Khalid, an artist and painter paints the body of a delivery trucks and other vehicles with oil-paints since last 57 years at...A worker busy in paint a bridge at 6th Avenue Road