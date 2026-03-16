A worker is busy giving the final touches to bangles for delivery to other cities at the Bangles Market in preparation for the upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP01-160326HYDERABAD: March 16 –APP02-160326HYDERABAD: March 16 – A worker is busy packing bangles in boxes for delivery to other cities at the Bangles Market in preparation for the upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP/AKS/TZDAPP03-160326HYDERABAD: March 16 –Worker are busy packing bangles in boxes for delivery to other cities at the Bangles Market in preparation for the upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP/AKS/TZDAPP04-160326HYDERABAD: March 16 – Vendors displaying bangles to attract the customers at the Bangles Market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP/AKS/TZD Previous Post Girls are busy selecting and purchasing cosmetics items from vendor stall at local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. Next Post Wasa plans uninterrupted water supply, drainage services during Eid