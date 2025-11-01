Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA worker feeding wood into a roasting machine to prepare peanuts at...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A worker feeding wood into a roasting machine to prepare peanuts at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital.

APP03-011125 ISLAMABAD: November 01 - A worker feeding wood into a roasting machine to prepare peanuts at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/FHA
11
- Advertisement -
A worker feeding wood into a roasting machine to prepare peanuts at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital.
APP03-011125
ISLAMABAD: November 01 – 
A worker feeding wood into a roasting machine to prepare peanuts at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital.
APP01-011125
ISLAMABAD: November 01 – Workers operating a machine to clean roasted peanuts at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/FHA
A worker feeding wood into a roasting machine to prepare peanuts at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital.
APP02-011125
ISLAMABAD: November 01 – A Worker operating a machine to pack roasted peanuts at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/FHA
A worker feeding wood into a roasting machine to prepare peanuts at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital.
APP04-011125
ISLAMABAD: November 01 – Workers busy filling sacks of roasted peanuts for delivery to the market at a local workplace on Lehtrar Road in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan