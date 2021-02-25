Home Photos Feature Photos A worker curving writing on marble piece to be fixed on grave...PhotosFeature PhotosA worker curving writing on marble piece to be fixed on grave at his workplace Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 4:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-250221 FAISALABAD: February 25 - A worker curving writing on marble piece to be fixed on grave at his workplace. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP11-250221ALSO READ A worker repairing donkey driven cart at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA worker repairing donkey driven cart at his workplaceA man is frying gram lentils with a machine at workplaceAn artisan busy in making clay pots at his workplace