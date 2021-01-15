Home Photos Feature Photos A worker charging batteries outside his shop in a local market PhotosFeature Photos A worker charging batteries outside his shop in a local market Fri, 15 Jan 2021, 6:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-150121 LAHORE: January 15 A worker charging batteries outside his shop in a local market. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed APP25-150121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: November 07 A worker busy in embroidery work at his workplace. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas MULTAN: October 12 Worker busy in carving design on wood at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari KARACHI: October 03 – Worker busy in construction work of fountain at Peoples Square, an entertaining place for Karachities in Provincial Capital.APP Photo by...