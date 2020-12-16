Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in roasting peanut at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in roasting peanut at his workplace Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 8:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-161220 LAHORE: December 16 – A worker busy in roasting peanut at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP19-161220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: October 19 – Laborer roasting peanut with the help of machine at his work place. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt