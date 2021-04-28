Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in preparing vermicelli (Pheni) in connection with Holy month... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in preparing vermicelli (Pheni) in connection with Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at his workplace Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 6:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-280421 FAISALABAD: April 28 - A worker busy in preparing vermicelli (Pheni) in connection with Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at his workplace. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP16-280421 ALSO READ A vendor is selling and displaying fruit chart to attract the customer during holy fasting month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Fawara Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A young worker busy in writing on marble piece at his workplace A vendor is selling and displaying fruit chart to attract the customer during holy fasting month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Fawara Chowk Workers busy packing bangles in boxes at their workplace in bangles market as per increased demand in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr celebrations