Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in preparing iron pots to be used for supply... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in preparing iron pots to be used for supply of milk at his workplace Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 9:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-010221 FAISALABAD: February 01 - A worker busy in preparing iron pots to be used for supply of milk at his workplace. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Governor Sindh briefs PM about availability of flour, sugar in province RAWALPINDI: September 07 A large number of supply outside the shops create hurdle for pedestrians in the market at Jamia Masjid Road. APP... Food Authority takes action over substandard food