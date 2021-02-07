Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in preparing fiberglass slide in a local park in... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in preparing fiberglass slide in a local park in Federal Capital Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 6:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-070221 ISLAMABAD: February 07 A worker busy in preparing fiberglass slide in a local park in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ A myna sitting on the tree at local park RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor waiting for customers to sell roasted sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital A vendor arranging and displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital A vendor roasting sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital