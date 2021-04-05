Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in making shelter with bamboo for protection and curtains... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in making shelter with bamboo for protection and curtains at his workplace in Provincial Capital Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 10:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-050421 LAHORE: April 05 - A worker busy in making shelter with bamboo for protection and curtains at his workplace in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Soldier embraces martyrdom confronting terrorist attack on security post in Kechh Workers busy in preparing bamboo fence at their workplace PP A long bamboo ladder is being carried through a rickshaw in a risky way which may cause any untoward incident