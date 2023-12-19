A worker busy in his work place at factroy area

A worker busy in his work place at factroy area
APP35-191223 SARGODHA: December 19 - A worker busy in his work place at factroy area. APP/HSD/MAF/TZD/FHA
A worker busy in his work place at factroy area
APP35-191223
SARGODHA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services