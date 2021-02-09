Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in his work outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in his work outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 8:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-090221 LARKANA: February 09 - A worker busy in his work outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP39-090221 ALSO READ Gypsy children playing outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy children playing outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero A worker busy in making cement blocks at his workplace A worker busy in spraying for preparing different design on parts of motorcycle at his workplace