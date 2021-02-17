Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in embroidery work on ajrak at his workplacePhotosFeature PhotosA worker busy in embroidery work on ajrak at his workplace Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 8:48 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-170221 LARKANA: February 17 - A worker busy in embroidery work on ajrak at his workplace. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn artisan busy in embroidery work at Lok VirsaPresident feels pleasure in celebrating Sindhi Culture DayPresident stresses upon commercial viability to promote country’s handcrafts