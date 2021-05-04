Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in coloring on the Iron Gate at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in coloring on the Iron Gate at his workplace Tue, 4 May 2021, 11:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-040521 LARKANA: May 04 A worker busy in coloring on the Iron Gate at his workplace. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A labourer busy in coloring the clay pots after preparing at his workplace in the Provincial Capital A worker busy in coloring ladies clothes at his workplace as per demand ahead of Eid Ul Fitr Labourers busy in coloring on the diversion of LMQ road