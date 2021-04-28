Home Photos Feature Photos A women vendor waiting the customer to buy melon seasonal fruits on... PhotosFeature Photos A women vendor waiting the customer to buy melon seasonal fruits on roadside in Faisalabad Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 7:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-280421 FAISALABAD:-APRIL 28, 2021-A women vendor waiting the customer to buy melon seasonal fruits on roadside in Faisalabad-APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP15-280421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and selling Fruits on roadside in the capital of Punjab Lahore A large number of people at Burns Road buying different traditional food items and fruits to break their fast on Sunday Labourers offloading fruits and vegetables from a truck at Fruit and Vegetable market