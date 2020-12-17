Home Photos Feature Photos A woman with her children busy in preparing dung-cake used for burning... PhotosFeature Photos A woman with her children busy in preparing dung-cake used for burning purpose Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 9:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-171220 HYDERABAD: December 17 A woman with her children busy in preparing dung-cake used for burning purpose. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP25-171220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MD Pakistan Bait ul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi in a group photo with disabled children during assistive device distributing in children with disability ceremony... MD Pakistan Bait ul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi addressing during assistive device distributing in children with disability ceremony at Railway Club Children enjoying trampoline at F-7