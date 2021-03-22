A woman with children keenly viewing Quaid-e-Azam sculpture while visiting Minar-e-Pakistan as people of Pakistan celebrates the Pakistan Day on 23rd March
APP64-220321 LAHORE: March 22 - A woman with children keenly viewing Quaid-e-Azam sculpture while visiting Minar-e-Pakistan as people of Pakistan celebrates the Pakistan Day on 23rd March. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  A beautiful view of Minar-e-Pakistan as people of Pakistan celebrates the Pakistan Day on 23rd March

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR