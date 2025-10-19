Monday, October 20, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA woman vendor sells used household items at his roadside setup in...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A woman vendor sells used household items at his roadside setup in the Provincial Capital.

APP27-191025 KARACHI: October 19 – A woman vendor sells used household items at his roadside setup in the Provincial Capital. APP/SDQ/FHA
11
- Advertisement -
A woman vendor sells used household items at his roadside setup in the Provincial Capital.
APP27-191025
KARACHI: October 19 –
A woman vendor sells used household items at his roadside setup in the Provincial Capital.
APP28-191025
KARACHI: October 19 – A woman vendor sells used household items at his roadside setup in the Provincial Capital. APP/SDQ/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan