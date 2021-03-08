A woman vendor busy in displaying fresh vegetable at Vegetable Market as world celebrates International Women's Day
APP30-080321 FAISALABAD: March 08 - A woman vendor busy in displaying fresh vegetable at Vegetable Market as world celebrates International Women's Day. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  A woman baking bread (roti) in traditional oven (tandoor) at Jail Road as world celebrates International Women Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR