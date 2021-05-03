Home Photos Feature Photos A woman selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Resham... PhotosFeature Photos A woman selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Resham Gali during Eid Shopping Mon, 3 May 2021, 9:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-030521 LARKANA: May 03 A woman selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Resham Gali during Eid Shopping. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP15-030521LARKANA: May 03 A shopkeeper displaying artificial jewelry to attract the customers at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ A large number of people busy in shopping without following SOPs at Resham Gali during Eid Shopping RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR View of large number of people busy in Eid shopping at Shafi bazar A large number of people busy in shopping without following SOPs at Resham Gali during Eid Shopping Women selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendor stall at Jama cloth market Latifabad during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr