APP43-070422 KARACHI: April 07 - A woman is purchasing melon from a vendor during the Holy Month of Ramzan at Fruit Market. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP43-070422 KARACHI:
APP44-070422 KARACHI: April 07  A man is purchasing vegetables from a vendor during Holy Month of Ramzan at Vegetable Market. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP45-070422 KARACHI: April 07 – Child beggars are asking for money during Holy Month of Ramzan at Fruit Market. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

