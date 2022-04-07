PhotosFeature Photos A woman is purchasing melon from a vendor during the Holy Month of Ramzan at Fruit Market. Thu, 7 Apr 2022, 9:29 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP43-070422 KARACHI: April 07 - A woman is purchasing melon from a vendor during the Holy Month of Ramzan at Fruit Market. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP43-070422 KARACHI: APP44-070422 KARACHI: April 07 A man is purchasing vegetables from a vendor during Holy Month of Ramzan at Vegetable Market. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP45-070422 KARACHI: April 07 – Child beggars are asking for money during Holy Month of Ramzan at Fruit Market. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi