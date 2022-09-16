A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations

A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations
APP104-150922 LAHORE: September 15 – A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations. APP
A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations
APP104-150922 LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Devotees light lamps at Data Darbar during the 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrive to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations

Devotees light lamps at Data Darbar during the 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrive to...

A Malang performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations

A Malang performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives...

An illuminated view of Data Darbar decorated with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (R.A)

An illuminated view of Data Darbar decorated with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (R.A)

Municipal Corporation building decorated with colorful lights in connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations

Municipal Corporation building decorated with colorful lights in connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations

A well decorated State Bank building with colorful lights on the eve of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan

A well decorated State Bank building with colorful lights on the eve of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan

Colorful lights installed on the HAD secretariat building in celebration of August 14 Pakistan Day.

Colorful lights installed on the HAD secretariat building in celebration of August 14 Pakistan Day.

Kachhari Chowk has been decorated with colorful lights in connection with the 75th Independence Day

Kachhari Chowk has been decorated with colorful lights in connection with the 75th Independence Day

NA Convention unanimously passed a resolution on Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf addresses National Minority Convention in connection of Diamond Jubilee Celebration of First Constituent Assembly in Parliament House

NA completes four parliamentary years

Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf addresses National Minority Convention in connection of Diamond Jubilee Celebration of First Constituent Assembly in Parliament House

Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August

Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August

A view of paper flag bundles prepared in connection with the Pakistan Day

A view of paper flag bundles prepared in connection with the Pakistan Day

A vendor is displaying sacrificial animals to attract the customers at Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

A vendor is displaying sacrificial animals to attract the customers at Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha