PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations Fri, 16 Sep 2022, 12:32 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP104-150922 LAHORE: September 15 – A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations. APP APP104-150922 LAHORE