Tuesday, November 18, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA welder busy in welding a damaged grill installed on the cricket...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A welder busy in welding a damaged grill installed on the cricket ground at the Bahawalpur Stadium.

APP21-181125 BHAWALPUR: November 18 - A welder busy in welding a damaged grill installed on the cricket ground at the Bahawalpur Stadium. APP / HBR /MAF/TZD/SSH
7
- Advertisement -
A welder busy in welding a damaged grill installed on the cricket ground at the Bahawalpur Stadium.
APP21-181125 BHAWALPUR: November 18 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan