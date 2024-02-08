Election day banner

A voter casts his vote in ballot box at a polling station during General Elections

A voter casts his vote in ballot box at a polling station during General Elections
APP159-080224 ISLAMABAD: February 08 – A voter casts his vote in ballot box at a polling station during General Elections 2024.APP/ADZ/MAF/TZD/ABB
A voter casts his vote in ballot box at a polling station during General Elections
APP159-080224
ISLAMABAD: February 08 –  

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services