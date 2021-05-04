Home Photos Feature Photos A volunteer showers disinfecting spray on devotees attending mourning procession on the... PhotosFeature Photos A volunteer showers disinfecting spray on devotees attending mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, pass through at MA Jinnah Road Tue, 4 May 2021, 11:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-040521 KARACHI: May 04 - A volunteer showers disinfecting spray on devotees attending mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, pass through at MA Jinnah Road. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Devotees of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, pass through at MA Jinnah Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Devotees of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, pass... A doctor giving treatment to a child patient arranged by Sundus Foundation on the occasion of World Hemophilia Day an international awareness day for... Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah giving cheque of annual grant amounting Rs. one million to President Pakistan Association of Press Photographers...