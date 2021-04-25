Home Photos Feature Photos A volunteer preparing drink to serve people along the roadside during Holy... PhotosFeature Photos A volunteer preparing drink to serve people along the roadside during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Sun, 25 Apr 2021, 9:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-250421 LAHORE: April 25 A volunteer preparing drink to serve people along the roadside during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Amir Khan ALSO READ A large number of people purchasing traditional food items for iftari from vendor during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Volunteers distributing free food among the people to break their fasting at roadside during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of people purchasing traditional food items for iftari from vendor during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market A vendor frying traditional food item Pakora for customers outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market