Tuesday, September 2, 2025
A volunteer distributes food and essential items to flood-affected victims outside a makeshift relief camp built on high ground in a flooded area on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital.

APP66-020925 LAHORE: September 02 - A volunteer distributes food and essential items to flood-affected victims outside a makeshift relief camp built on high ground in a flooded area on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital. APP/MTF/TZD/FHA
LAHORE: September 02 –
APP67-020925
LAHORE: September 02 – Flood-affected people queue up to receive food aid at a makeshift relief camp set up on high ground in a flooded area on the outskirts of the Provincial Capital. APP/MTF/TZD/FHA
