A view of wrongly parked motorcycles under No Parking sign at Raja Bazaar creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi meeting with Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on sidelines of the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Dushanbe Tajikistan #APPNews

#Pakistan 🇵🇰 #Iran 🇮🇷 #Tajikistan 🇹🇯 #HoA_9MC21 @TeamSMQ @SMQureshiPTI @JZarif @ForeignOfficePk