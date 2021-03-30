Home Photos Feature Photos A view of wrongly parked motorcycles under No Parking sign at Raja... PhotosFeature Photos A view of wrongly parked motorcycles under No Parking sign at Raja Bazaar creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities Tue, 30 Mar 2021, 5:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-300321 RAWALPINDI: March 30 - A view of wrongly parked motorcycles under No Parking sign at Raja Bazaar creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia APP05-300321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of vehicles parked under the No Parking sign board near District Court at University Road and needs the attention of concerned... A view of wrongly parked motorcycles and cars at 6th Road creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention of the... A large number of seized motorcycles and vehicles parked in an open area in a miserable condition at Samanabad Police Station and needs the...