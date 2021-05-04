Home Photos Feature Photos A view of wrongly parked motorcycles and vehicles under No Parking sign... PhotosFeature Photos A view of wrongly parked motorcycles and vehicles under No Parking sign at 6th Road creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities Tue, 4 May 2021, 9:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-040521 RAWALPINDI: May 04 - A view of wrongly parked motorcycles and vehicles under No Parking sign at 6th Road creating problem in the flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Traffic wardens removing wrong parked vehicle for smooth flow of traffic Labourers busy in unloading potatoes from vehicles at Vegetable Market Vehicles passing through stagnant rain water accumulated on road after heavy raining in city