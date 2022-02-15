A view of world famous archeological site of Moen-Jo-Daro. SD area named after Khan Sahib AD Siddiqui representing the citadel or the upper city. It was excavated during the year 1922-28. It served as both religious and administrative centre of Mohenjodaro. A Buddhist Stupa and a monastery of 2nd Century AD constructed on the ruins of the ancient citadel about sixteen hundred years after the destruction of Mohenjodaro. Among the important buildings of the citadel area are the Great Bath, State Granary and series of bath rooms and complete building, all probability a College of Priests