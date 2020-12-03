Home Photos A view of Wheel Chair Handball match being played between Disable Punjab... PhotosSports Photos A view of Wheel Chair Handball match being played between Disable Punjab White and Disable Punjab Green teams at MC Higher Secondary School Ghulam Muhammad Abad to mark the World Disability Day Thu, 3 Dec 2020, 7:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-031220 FAISALABAD: December 03 - A view of Wheel Chair Handball match being played between Disable Punjab White and Disable Punjab Green teams at MC Higher Secondary School Ghulam Muhammad Abad to mark the World Disability Day. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP29-031220 Zia Ur RehmanALSO READ A view of Wheel Chair Handball match being played between Disable Punjab White and Disable Punjab Green teams at MC Higher Secondary School Ghulam Muhammad Abad to mark the World Disability Day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of Wheel Chair Handball match being played between Disable Punjab White and Disable Punjab Green teams at MC Higher Secondary School Ghulam... view of handball match being played between the Womens University and Bahawalpur teams Professor Dr. Abu Bakar giving the trophy to the runner-up team after the final of the handball match