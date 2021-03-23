Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of wheat crop lean after heavy rain and strong wind...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of wheat crop lean after heavy rain and strong wind in the city Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 6:52 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-230321 FAISALABAD: March 23 - A view of wheat crop lean after heavy rain and strong wind in the city. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP25-230321ALSO READ Vehicles on the way at Islamabad Expressway during rain that experienced the Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA donkey cart holder and motorcyclists passing through rain water accumulated on Dijkot Road near Novelty Bridge after the heavy rain in the cityA tri wheeler loader on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect from rain near Ring RoadA view of damaged wheat crop after rain and strong wind at Jhang Road