APP09-210422 DADU: April 21 A view of village women as they busy in collecting burnt stuff from their burnt damaged house at incident areas ,at least nine children including a woman lost their life in a fire that erupted in Dadu village, Freedabad Goht . APP Photo by Farhan khan
APP10-210422 DADU: April 21 Village people busy in collecting burnt stuff from their burnt damaged houses at incident areas as nine children and a woman lost their life in a fire that erupted in in Dadu village, Freedabad Goht . APP Photo by Farhan khan