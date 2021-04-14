Home Photos Feature Photos A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Jhumra Road... PhotosFeature Photos A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Jhumra Road near Mahindi Mohalla and needs the attention of concerned authorities Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-140421 FAISALABAD: April 14 - A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Jhumra Road near Mahindi Mohalla and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Cloth Market Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Cloth Market Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities A motorcyclist passing through sewerage water accumulated on road at Shah Jamal creating problems motorist and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of sewerage water accumulated at Railway workshop and needs the attention of concerned authorities