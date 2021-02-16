Home Photos Feature Photos A view of traffic jam on Sargodha Road because Motorway Interchange closed...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of traffic jam on Sargodha Road because Motorway Interchange closed due to heavy fog in city during morning time Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:09 PM8Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-160221 FAISALABAD: February 16 A view of traffic jam on Sargodha Road because Motorway Interchange closed due to heavy fog in city during morning time. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ People standing in queue for buying flour bags from Sahulat Bazaar at Sargodha RoadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn out-of-order tractor trolley loaded with wheat chaff at Sargodha Road near Motorway creating traffic problems in smooth flow of trafficPeople standing in queue for buying flour bags from Sahulat Bazaar at Sargodha RoadA view of massive traffic jam at Murree Road near Bharakaho