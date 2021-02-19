Home Photos Feature Photos A view of traffic jam on Sahianwala Motorway Interchange due to heavy...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of traffic jam on Sahianwala Motorway Interchange due to heavy fog in the city during morning time Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 9:27 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-190221 FAISALABAD: February 19 - A view of traffic jam on Sahianwala Motorway Interchange due to heavy fog in the city during morning time. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn out-of-order tractor trolley loaded with wheat chaff at Sargodha Road near Motorway creating traffic problems in smooth flow of trafficA view of traffic jam on Sargodha Road because Motorway Interchange closed due to heavy fog in city during morning timeA view of massive traffic jam at Murree Road near Bharakaho