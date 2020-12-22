Home Photos Feature Photos A view of traffic awareness camp during three days traffic awareness on... PhotosFeature Photos A view of traffic awareness camp during three days traffic awareness on fog organized by City Traffic Police at SP Chowk Tue, 22 Dec 2020, 6:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-221220 MULTAN: December 22 - A view of traffic awareness camp during three days traffic awareness on fog organized by City Traffic Police at SP Chowk. APP photo Safdar Abbas APP28-221220