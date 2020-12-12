Home Photos Feature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning... PhotosFeature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning time Sat, 12 Dec 2020, 7:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-121220 MULTAN: December 12 - A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning time. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP20-121220 ALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfs the Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs the Federal Capital A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city An evening view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city