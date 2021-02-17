Home Photos Feature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning time Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 8:34 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-170221 CHINIOT: February 17 A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning time. APP photo by Muhammad AliALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning timeRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning timeA view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning timeVehicles on the way with headlights ON due to foggy weather during morning time