Home Photos Feature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning... PhotosFeature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 10:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-200121 LARKANA: January 20 - A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time in Federal Capital A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time in Federal Capital