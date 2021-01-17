Home Photos Feature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city PhotosFeature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city Sun, 17 Jan 2021, 6:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-170121 SARGODHA: January 17 - A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood ALSO READ A flock of pigeons flying over the skies as in the background an attractive view of sunset RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A flock of pigeons flying over the skies as in the background an attractive view of sunset Train on the way during thick fog that engulfs the city during morning time