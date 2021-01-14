A view of thick fog that creates low visibility during morning time
APP26-140121 RAWALPINDI: January 14  Vehicles on the way as thick fog that creates low visibility during morning time. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP25-140121

APP26-140121

APP27-140121

ALSO READ  A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole Federal Capital during morning time

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR