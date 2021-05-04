Home Photos Feature Photos A view of the newly decorated divider on Murree Road by PHA... PhotosFeature Photos A view of the newly decorated divider on Murree Road by PHA during a campaign of thinking Green Tue, 4 May 2021, 9:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-040521 RAWALPINDI: May 04 - A view of the newly decorated divider on Murree Road by PHA during a campaign of thinking Green. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan lauds UN efforts to prevent spread of disinformation about coronavirus vaccines A health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination campaign in the city at Haji Camp Bus Terminal A health worker administering the anti-polio drops to a student during anti-polio vaccine campaign in a school at Latifabad