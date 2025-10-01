A view of the deserted New Multan Railway Station. The Multan Development Authority (MDA) had earlier proposed constructing a new station near the Nau Bahar Canal under broader city development initiatives. Built at a cost of Rs 45.521 million and inaugurated in 2011 to ease passenger and express train traffic from Multan Cantonment Station, the facility was briefly used for train stoppages but now lies neglected due to a lack of proper upkeep.
