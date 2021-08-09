PhotosFeature Photos A view of the beautiful and impressive nature of Kumrat valley to attract the tourists in the Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mon, 9 Aug 2021, 6:38 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP46-090821 KUMRAT VALLEY: Aug 09 - A view of the beautiful and impressive nature of Kumrat valley to attract the tourists in the Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.APP Photo by Saadia Haidari APP44-090821KUMRAT VALLEY: Aug 09 – A view of the beautiful and impressive nature to attract the tourists in Kumrat valley in the Upper DirDistrict of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.APP Photo by Saadia Haidari APP47-090821KUMRAT VALLEY: Aug 09 – Tourists are enjoying the beautiful of nature at Kala Chachma in KumratValley of Upper Dir District ,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.APP photo by Saadia Haidari