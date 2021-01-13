Home Photos Feature Photos A view of street lights powered on during day light at Jinnah... PhotosFeature Photos A view of street lights powered on during day light at Jinnah Colony and needs the attention of concerned authorities Wed, 13 Jan 2021, 6:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-130121 FAISALABAD: January 13 A view of street lights powered on during day light at Jinnah Colony and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP35-130121 ALSO READ A tractor trolley heavily loaded on the way against the traffic may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tractor trolley heavily loaded on the way against the traffic may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of sewerage water accumulated at Pathan Colony Road creating problems for motorists and needs the attention of concerned authorities A herd of buffaloes walking freely at Naudero Road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of concerned authorities