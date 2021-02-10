A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jamshed Quarters areas creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP53-100221 KARACHI: February 10  A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jamshed Quarters areas creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
